Senator Grassley backs President’s Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON DC-- Senator Charles Grassley believes President Trump's supreme court nominee is well qualified for the job and critics will have trouble preventing his quick confirmation.

Trump announced his pick, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Monday night. Shortly after, Democrats said they would not support this nominee.

Grassley noted that Democrats were saying this before the announcement was even made.

The Senator from Iowa chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he said will take a few days or weeks to review Kavanaugh.

"His outstanding qualifications is going to make very difficult for people to vote against him," he said.

He said his committee will examine the 300 cases Kavanaugh has made decisions in before bringing the nomination to a vote in the full Senate.

Some Democrats have called for a hold on the process since Republicans held up former-President Obama's nominee ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

"This is like comparing apples to oranges," Grassley said.

He said if he's chair of the judiciary committee before the 2020 election, he would not move forward with any Supreme Court nominees, following the tradition set. He said it's different with mid-term elections.

Democrats, including Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, are worried Kavanaugh could try to weaken the Affordable Care Act and abortion rights should he be confirmed to the bench.

Durbin said Kavanaugh "consistently favors big business and undermines protections for consumers, workers, women, and the environment."

Durbin also sits on the judiciary committee.

Grassley said the Senate could vote on the nominee by later September or early October.