Red Cross issues urgent call for blood donors

MOLINE, Illinois - An emergency blood shortage is prompting the American Red Cross to issue an urgent call for blood donors to give their blood and help save lives.

The escalated call comes after the Red Cross says the blood supply dwindled after donations lagged during the Fourth of July holiday week.

Companies and organizations that normally host blood drives stepped away to celebrate the holiday and enjoy the summer.

Meanwhile, as many as 15,000 fewer donations were given, which means the Red Cross may need to distribute blood to hospitals faster than donations come in.

The need for blood is especially critical for type O blood donors, the American Red Cross said in a press release.

Type O negative is the universal blood type that emergency rooms use when the most critical patients need blood, and there is no time to determine the patient's blood type and the Red Cross says Type O positive is the most common blood type.

More than 20 donations locations have already been set up in the WQAD viewing area.

Clinton County:

Clinton, IA.

7/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Avenue South.

7/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Avenue South.

8/1/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Alverno, 848 13th Avenue N.

Henry County:

Cambridge, IL.

7/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's Vianney Church, 313 S West Street.

Kewanee, IL.

7/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight Street.

8/8/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight Street.

8/9/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Kewanee OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, 1051 W South Street.

8/9/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Kewanee OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, 1051 W South Street.

Lee County:

Dixon, IL.

7/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dixon Post House, 100 W. Second Street.

7/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elk's Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road.

7/31/2018: 12:30 p.m. -5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 West Third.

Mercer County:

Aledo, IL.

7/17/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall. 106 SW 3rd Avenue.

Rock Island County:

Moline, IL.

8/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., American Red Cross of Quad Cities, 1100 River Drive.

Whiteside County:

Morrison, IL.

7/19/2018: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 West Lincolnway

Rock Falls, IL.

7/11/2018: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th Street.

7/18/2018: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th Street.

8/1/2018: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th Street.

Sterling, IL.

8/2/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Road.

8/2/2018: 2:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Road.

Tampico, IL.

7/12/2018: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tampico United Methodist Church, 202 Lincoln Street, PO Box 336.