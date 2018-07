Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois - The world's best are back at TPC Deere Run. The 2017 champion, Bryson Dechambeau, is back. He has seven top ten finishes and is ranked 22 in the world.

Italian, Francesco Molinari, teed off today at the Pro-Am today. He is ranked 15th in the world. He will tee off the first tee at 1 p.m.

More on these two as well as other pros, Steve Stricker and Broc Everett, in the video above.