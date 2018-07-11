JDC Birdies for Charity program set to hit major milestone this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The John Deere Classic is as much about golf as it is about giving.

The Birdies for Charity Program is the fundraising vehicle for the golf tournament, which is a non-profit event that raises money for more than 500 charities in our area.

After breaking a record last year, this year the Birdies for Charity Program could hit a major milestone of $100 million raised since the tournament began.

We had "Breakfast With..." Program Director, Kristy Ketcham Jackson last week live on Good Morning Quad Cities. She said she wants you to keep that major milestone in mind as you walk around and see this at TPC Deere Run this week:

"We've always listed our donors on signs, but this year our charities have been given the opportunity to have a sponsor purchase a sign for a fee that will go into our bonus fund," she explained. "That sign will go on a spot on the golf course that will give a short blurb about what the charity does - spotlighting some of the great work that all of our charities do around here."

100% of your donation to the Birdies for Charity Program goes to whatever charity you choose. Plus, if you guess the correct number of birdies shot during this year's tournament, you get the chance to win a two-year lease on a Lexus this fall.