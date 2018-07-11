Congresswoman Bustos returns from ‘historic’ South Korea visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON DC-- U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos said it was an honor to be part of the first congressional delegation to visit South Korea since President Trump's summit with North Korea. She visited the Demilitarized Zone, Osan Air Force Base and Camp Humphreys.

She said she met with four and three-star generals to learn "how dynamics are changing on the ground."

She said there are 280,000 U.S. troops in South Korea and the Rock Island Arsenal provides "everything they need" for both war and peace times, from uniforms to weaponry and ammunition.

Bustos said people have been experiencing "whiplash" over the past year, moving from the brink of nuclear war to the first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

She said the ultimate goal is complete denuclearization of North Korea and the dialogue she and other ambassadors are having with North and South Korea is an important step.