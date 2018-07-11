Burlington girl clears restaurant tables to give back to the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- A 10-year-old girl is taking on a job at a restaurant, just for one night, in an effort to give back to her community.

Mikayla Donlan, accompanied by some friends and family, spent her evening bussing tables at Pizza Ranch in Burlington.

Two years ago, Mikayla won a bike from a kids event called "High 5 Kids Night" at 34 Raceway. It's an annual event sponsored by the Brent Slocum Foundation.

Since that win, she's been on a mission to give back.

"When you take, it doesn't feel good," Mikayla said. "You think it feels good, but it doesn't."

Last year she donated two bikes and four scooters to the event. This year she hopes to double that donation.

Mikayla's sights go beyond those bikes. She's giving back wherever she can, and has a Facebook page devoted to her efforts.

The kids night event will be held Saturday, August 4. The organization is expecting about 650 kids to attend the event. They will be giving away backpacks, school supplies, bikes and scooters. Click here to find out how you can help.