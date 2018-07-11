Ag in the Classroom: How to make corn plastic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Wednesday, July 11, Rock Island County Farm Bureau Manager DeAnne Bloomberg will show me how to make corn plastic during Good Morning Quad Cities.

According Ag in the Classroom, Corn plastic is a ''more environmentally friendly plastic than that made from petroleum. Producing corn plastic generates less greenhouse gases and no toxins since it is made from corn. It is also completely biodegradable. Biodegradable means that it breaks down into little pieces that become part of the soil, instead of adding to our landfills. Styrofoam and petroleum-based plastic products are not biodegradable. 3D printers create forms out of PLA fiber. That fiber is made from corn starch!''

According to Ag in the Classroom, here are the instructions on how to make it.

Materials:

-1 cup cornstarch

- Mixing bowl

- ABOUT 1/4 cup water

- Spoon

- Pie plate

- Food coloring

Directions for Corn Putty:

1. Place 1 cup of cornstarch in a bowl.

2. Add ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon of water to the cornstarch.

3. Add a few drops of food coloring to the bowl.

4. Blend mixture with a fork. It should flow when the bowl is tipped but feel solid when you touch it. If it is too thick, add a little water. If it is too runny, add a little cornstarch.

5. Play with it like clay, then watch it become liquid again.