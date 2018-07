Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois - For nearly twenty years, fans have been greeted on the shuttle in to the John Deere Classic by a giant golf ball. Now, the lone ball has a friend - a giant club.

To create the club, Deere turned to Edwards Creative in Milan. After two weeks, the model was built. The sculpture is 15 feet by 19 feet by 11 feet, and it weighs nearly a ton. It's also attached to an excavator.

