Watch: Dashcam video shows moments surrounding deadly Rock Falls shooting

ROCK FALLS, Illinois -- More than six months after a Sterling, Illinois man was shot and killed by a Rock Falls police officer, dashcam video of the situation was released.

In late June, the Whiteside County State's Attorney determined that the January shooting happened in self-defense, and that Officer Jonathan Cater would not face charges.

In the state's attorney's investigation report, it was noted that police were trying to pull over a white Cadillac driven by 43-year-old Nathaniel Edwards, after seeing him drift across lanes of traffic. This led into a "slow-speed pursuit," ultimately ending in a driveway on Franklin Street after several minutes.

The report said officers approached the car, initially commanding Edwards to not move and then later to get out of the car.

"Mr. Edwards did not comply," read the investigation report.

In the dashcam video, you can see that the Cadillac pulled out of view before the shooting happened. According to the investigation report, the Cadillac was surrounded by three Rock Falls police officers, two that were behind the vehicle.

In the video, you can hear one officer command "Do not back up!." Moments later you hear a series of shots fired, and see the Cadillac pull into view and then stop.

Officer Jonathan Cater fired six shots into the back of the car, according to the investigation report. Five of those shots struck Edwards; an ambulance was called and sheriff's deputies administered CPR until EMS arrived. Edwards was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The state's attorney said in his report that "Officer Cater's actions in discharging his weapon resulting in the death of Nathaniel T. Edwards is valid as self-defense. Considering the totality of the circumstances Officer Cater faced, he reasonably believed that his and Officer Riley's (the other officer reportedly standing behind the car) lives were in danger."