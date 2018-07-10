Justin Bieber confirms engagement to Hailey Baldwin

(CNN) — Justin Bieber has broken his silence about his relationship with Hailey Baldwin and confirmed their engagement.

The 24-year-old pop star posted a long note on his Instagram along with photos of him with his 21-year-old fiancee.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you,” the caption began. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

Bieber wrote that he vows “to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” Bieber wrote. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

TMZ was the first to report Sunday that Bieber had popped the question to Baldwin, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, during their trip to the Bahamas.

A source close to Bieber confirmed the engagement to CNN.

In his posting Monday, Bieber said he and his future wife complement each other, adding “It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!”

“Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts?” he wrote. “By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!”

Bieber and Baldwin have been friends for years and previously dated in 2016.

Baldwin tweeted her delight soon after Bieber posted.

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!” she wrote. “No words could ever express my gratitude.”