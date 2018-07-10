John Deere Classic Expands Military Week, Offers Special Promotions for All Military Personnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The John Deere Classic is thanking our military this week by providing free admission to the golf tournament... and that's not all.

From Thursday through Sunday, July 12th through 15th, all military personnel - and one guest - can get into TPC Deere Run for free.

The program is sponsored by Lowe's and is being expanded this year with the help of Ray'z Barber Shop. On top of free admission, all military and their guests are invited to the air-conditioned Military Outpost venue behind the tee of #18 for VIP golf viewing.

There are also special discounts this week for kids, college students, and seniors.

"We just want to spend this week making sure as many people as possible get to enjoy what we have here," said Clair Peterson, Tournament Director of the John Deere Classic. "By the time, [the JDC] is all over, hopefully about 100,00 people go through the turnstiles."

