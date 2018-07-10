× House fire in Moline displaces couple, two dogs

MOLINE, Illinois — Two people and two dogs escaped unharmed from a house fire on Moline’s 11th Street A the afternoon of Tuesday, June 10.

The homeowners – who typically work third shift – were sleeping when the fire broke out. They were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms and were able to escape, with their two dogs, without being injured.

Moline Fire units responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, which was primarily confined to the second story. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced homeowners.