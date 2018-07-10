Here’s what happened today heading into the start of the 2018 John Deere Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois - It was a busy day at TPC Deere Run on Tuesday, July 10, and we haven't even reached the Pro-Am yet! From insight on who to keep an eye on this week to special events involving the community, here's what is on our mind.

WATCH CLOSLEY

JOAQUIN NIEMANN:

This 19-year-old from Chile has made a big impact on the tour over the last three months. Boasting four top-10 finishes in only nine starts, is impressive, and his success at the Greenbrier earned him his tour card for next season. Now, he prepares for his first John Deere Classic.

ZACH JOHNSON:

Johnson is a familiar face at the John Deere Classic. He was back this afternoon preparing for his 17th straight year. He sits just behind Steve Stricker on the John Deere Classic all-time money list, which should grow this week.

JOHN DEERE POWER FOR GOOD SCHOLARSHIP

Three high school golfers were honored today with a ceremony and a $5,000 check. The John Deere Power for Good Scholarship is a program run through First Tee, an organization focused on teaching golf and leadership.

According to First Tee's website, the scholarship focuses on "how the students are a ‘Power for Good’ through service to their communities, schools, and/or neighborhoods." Only First Tee members are eligible.

The winners were Neeve Chen of the Greater Sacramento Chapter, Serena Chen of the Greater Trenton Chapter and Varsha Nekkanti of the Silicon Valley Chapter.

"It forced me to really push myself in a new area both in the sport and in my own skills and my own development," Nekkanti said.

First Tee's Quad Cities Chapter is based at Davenport's Red Hawk Golf Course with lessons taught at the Moline YMCA and Rock Island's Highland Springs Golf Course.

MCDONALD'S KIDS CLINIC

This year's clinic brought hundreds of young golfers to TPC Deere Run. Golfer's Wesley Bryan, and Des Moines' own, Broc Everett, hosted the event.

Both pros entertained the kids with fun tricks and competitions.