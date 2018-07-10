× Drier feel come Pro-Am Day… Muggy air to follow… Storm chance on Saturday

Little change from yesterday as temperatures are reaching around the 90 degree mark, with enough humidity in the air to make it feel in the warmer 90s. Humidity will drop briefly on Wednesday before climbing back again starting on Thursday.

Skies will remain clear overnight with the temperatures dropping in the 60s…a little cooler than we saw early this morning.

Highs for Wednesday’s Pro-Am Day at the John Deere Classic will reach the upper 80s. With the humidity staying in check no concerns regarding the heat index.

That will change starting Thursday with lower 90s for highs and feels-like temps approaching 100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated toward Friday evening before coverage becomes more widely scattered by Saturday. Fingers crossed it doesn’t delay tournament play. Final play on Sunday looks ok..for now as any shower or thunderstorm chance will arrive by evening. Once again, fingers crossed.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here