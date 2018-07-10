Country Style to build at the site of the old Maggie Moo’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Country Style Ice Cream & Coffee owner Cristina Sanchez-Lopez is putting in a new store at the site of the old Maggie Moo's, south of Granite City Food & Brewery on Utica Ridge Road.

Sanchez-Lopez made the announcement during our News 8 at 11 Coffee Break Tuesday, July 10. Sanchez-Lopez owns the Country Style shop on 53rd Street in Davenport, and the one north of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

The new store will be the fifth in the Quad Cities and marks the return of the franchise to the East Davenport/Bettendorf area, where it used to have a store adjacent to Crust Pizza in Bettendorf.

Sanchez-Lopez said the proximity to so many restaurants will be good for business. They hope to open by the end of August.