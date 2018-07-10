Council to discuss TaxSlayer Center’s tax generated revenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - The Moline City Council will meet on June 10 and discuss a resolution regarding the distribution of revenue generated by the amusement tax increase that took place in May.

The goal is for the council to make sure that public funds are being spent responsibly.

The resolution would authorize the mayor and the city clerk to enter an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Quad City Civic Center Authority to build a process to best distribute the additional revenue responsibly.

In May, the council requested a bigger cut from ticket sales to cover operational costs.

The city now gets 5% of ticket sales on most events at the center, instead of the previous 3%.

Executive Director of the TaxSlayer Center, Scott Mullen, said in May that the extra money could add up to $160,000 of additional revenue per year.

He suggested that the move would be a move that could help save arena sports in the Quad Cities.

"In trying to save hockey here, and keep football here, we need to do something to make sure these people can operate." Mullen said.

Now, with the arrival of the new hockey team, the Quad City Storm, the council wants to make sure public funds generated by the additional revenue are spent responsibly.

The council meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. and will in the Council Chambers at City Hall.