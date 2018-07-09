× Silvis man accused of kidnapping ex at gunpoint, leading police on car chase

SILVIS, Illinois — Multiple Quad Cities area police departments cooperated in apprehending a Silvis man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Monday, July 9.

According to a release from Davenport Police, the incident began shortly after 3:00 a.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of W. 42nd Street in Davenport. Police say Cortez Cooper, 24, was carrying a handgun when he forcibly entered the house. Inside, Cooper allegedly assaulted a male resident and forced his ex-girlfriend to leave with him at gunpoint.

Shortly after 4:20 a.m., police spotted Cooper’s vehicle on North Division Street and attempted to make a stop, but Cooper fled. The pursuit continued through Davenport, into Bettendorf and across the Interstate 74 bridge into Illlinois, where Cooper was able to ultimately evade officers.

However, the vehicle was again located – this time at 834 11th Street Court in Silvis. Officers from Davenport, Silvis, Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department surrounded the house and eventually served a search warrant and took Cooper into custody.

Cooper has been charged with 2nd degree kidnapping, 1st degree burglary and eluding. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail.