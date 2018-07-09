Severe drought conditions expanding this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems that last week we were talking about flooding! While flood conditions are subsiding on the Mississippi River, drought conditions are now developing.

While there could be a very isolated storm north of the Quad Cities from dinnertime through about midnight tonight, that's pretty much our only chance for any rain through Friday as high pressure remains the dominant feature on the weather map.

We've only had two half-inch rain days since Summer began on June 21st. Typically, we should see about a half inch of rain every few days!

While the timing could be better, rain chances will be around for the first few days of tournament play at the John Deere Classic with the highest chance of storms Saturday at about 40%.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen