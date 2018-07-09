× Remaining warm all week… Wet in spots for later tournament play at the JDC

No doubt, a warmer one today as the mercury jumped over the 90 degree mark this afternoon. In fact, we’ll experience temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 degrees through the course of the week and the weekend as well.

Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny through the rest of the week before we enter the upcoming weekend. So, Pro-Am Day on Wednesday including Round 1 play of the John Deere Classic will be warm but skies look good.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a boundary that will be fluttering around the area this upcoming weekend. Several showers of thunderstorms will pass along this boundary during this period. The timing will be the challenge. At this point, its becoming later day events especially both Saturday and Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

