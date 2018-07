Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- One person was hospitalized in an early morning shooting at Bettendorf's Village Inn on State St. on Saturday, July 7th.

Bettendorf police responded to a disturbance call at 4:22 a.m. and found one person shot when they arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No one has been arrested, but an investigation is underway.