Muscatine woman battling breast cancer gets unique support from community

Muscatine, Iowa - Ashley Loveless was diagnosed with breast cancer on May 11. She started chemotherapy last Thursday as her family and friends planned something she never expected: a photo shoot.

Men, women and children all lined up outside Laura Schroeder's photography studio in Muscatine on July 5 and 6. Two hundred and four people stepped out of their comfort zones to support Ashley.

At exactly 8 o'clock on Sunday, July 8, everyone who participated changed their Facebook profile picture to their photo-shoot image - tagging Ashley in each picture.

"It was just like beep, beep, beep, my phone was just going off," said Ashley Loveless. Loveless had been recovering from her first session of chemo when she received the notifications.

"To have that many people come out and support you is unreal," said Loveless.

Those around her have noticed a difference.

"It’s amazing. I could tell since last night when we were all with her and she’d seen Facebook, you know the rainbow of love. She’s perked up a little," said Nicole Newcomb-Baker. Baker has been friends with Ashley for twenty years. She set up the event as soon as Laura Schroeder reached out. Neither were expecting the huge outcome.

"I can’t even describe to you the atmosphere. It was electrifying in here. It was incredible," said Laura Schroeder. Schroeder has been taking pictures of Ashley and her family for years. When she heard the news, she knew she had to find a way to help.

On June 9th, Ashley did her own photo shoot.

"I want to just come back to all those people and say thank you and show them that I am being strong," said Loveless.

As hard as the situation is, she knows she will always have #Ashley'sArmy.

Her army has planned another event to support her - a benefit at Missterssippis Bar and Grill in Muscatine on July 28th. The pictures will be on display for anyone who wants to see.