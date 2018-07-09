Country music singer performs live on Good Morning Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Eric Dodd is performing Monday, July 9 at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar.

Before he does that though, he performed live on Good Morning Quad Cities Monday morning.

Dodd has a new single out called, 'The Reason,' and it's already been added to the playlists for Amazon and Apple Music's Breaking Country and Cool Country. Dodd co-wrote 'The Reason' with Michael Whitworth and Dan Fernandez.

Dodd is performing with Matt Van at 7 p.m. at the bar, at 304 East 3rd Street downtown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets costs $17. To buy them, click here.