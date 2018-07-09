9-year-old Des Moines kid crashes car after joyride

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHOtv) — At an age when most kids are playing with toy cars a Des Moines girl decided to take a real one for a spin.

Police were called around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 9 on a report of reckless driver in an east side neighborhood. A police officer quickly spotted the car and noticed something else: the driver seemed very young. The pursuit came to a stop about 10 blocks later when the driver crashed at E. University and Dixon.

The driver, a nine-year-old girl, and her passenger, a seven-year-old boy, were not injured.

Police say it appears this is a case of young kids making a bad decision.

“I don’t know what their destination was. I don’t know where they thought they were going or what they thought they were doing,” says Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, “They obviously bit off more than they can chew and they realized it when the whole thing was over and they were pretty scared.”