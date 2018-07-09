× 16-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger injured in Stockton accident

STOCKTON, Illinois — A 16-year-old male driver and his 18-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries after the vehicle they were in rolled over in Stockton, Illinois shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 6th.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on East Airport Rd. when the driver lost control while attempting to negotiate a curve. The vehicle began to slide on the gravel before entering the ditch and overturning.

Both driver and passenger were transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident.

The incident remains under investigation.