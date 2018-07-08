× The heat and humidity will be returning this week

Hopefully we were all able to enjoy the gorgeous weather this weekend! We’ll stay nice and dry tonight, but it won’t be getting quite as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

You’ll notice a nice warm-up tomorrow as we reach the low 90s for our Monday afternoon. The sunshine will be back along with some of the humidity. However, a weak cold front will move in Tuesday, dropping our temperatures a bit. Look for highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The brief cool down will be short lived. Hot and humid air will return on Thursday and Friday with highs back in the low 90s. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the sky late this week for any rain that may disrupt play at the John Deere Classic! There is a chance for a few showers and storms on Friday, with a better chance for rain on Saturday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham