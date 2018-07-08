Our John Deere Classic Preview Show gets you set for the 48th John Deere Classic. We sit down with defending champ Bryson DeChambeau on his mentality to defend for the first time in his career. Tournament Director Clair Peterson talks about how the field gets selected and what it takes to prepare for this week. TPC Deere Run Golf Professional Ron Scheyd and Sports Writer Tom Johnston from the Dispatch/Argus take a closer look at this years field. Plus, we find out what the weather will be like for the 48th john Deere Classic.
JDC Preview Show – Hear From Bryson DeChambeau, Clair Peterson, Field Breakdown and Weather
-
JDC champ Bryson DeChambeau use of unusual math tool drawing attention from PGA officials
-
Here’s everything you can expect at the 2018 John Deere Classic
-
WQAD Sports May 21st
-
Assumption Baseball, Wilton beats North in baseball, Bandits win, Bryson DeChambeau talks about the U.S. Open
-
JDC Field Set, Assumption SB, North Scott Baseball Ready for Post Season, YMCA Rowers
-
-
JDC Sponsor Exemptions, Pleasant Valley Softball Wins, North Scott SB Falls, YMCA Rowers Advance to Championship
-
The Score Sunday – Quad City Elite BB, JDC/Masters, Randazzo’s Rants, FCA
-
Free admission for military service members at John Deere Classic 2018
-
The “bonus” of giving to the John Deere Classic this week
-
Behind-the-scenes action before golf begins at John Deere Classic in Silvis
-
-
Birdies for Charity Program Eyeing Huge Milestone at 2018 John Deere Classic
-
Community repays man after tragic accident
-
The heat and humidity will be returning this week