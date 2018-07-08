JDC Preview Show – Hear From Bryson DeChambeau, Clair Peterson, Field Breakdown and Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our John Deere Classic Preview Show gets you set for the 48th John Deere Classic. We sit down with defending champ Bryson DeChambeau on his mentality to defend for the first time in his career. Tournament Director Clair Peterson talks about how the field gets selected and what it takes to prepare for this week. TPC Deere Run Golf Professional Ron Scheyd and Sports Writer Tom Johnston from the Dispatch/Argus take a closer look at this years field. Plus, we find out what the weather will be like for the 48th john Deere Classic.

