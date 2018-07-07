× We’ll see a warming trend beginning on Sunday

What a gorgeous Saturday! The sky will remain clear tonight, and that will allow our overnight lows to fall back into the upper 50s.

Another round of sunshine is on tap for Sunday, but it will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 80s. It will be heating up on Monday as highs climb near 90. However, we’ll cool back into the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a dry cold front. More sunshine is expected, too.

The heat and humidity are still on track for Thursday and Friday with temperatures back in the low 90s. While many will stay dry for the start of the John Deere Classic, and isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. There will be a better chance for showers and storms next Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham