Mendoza family fighting through the tragedy

Rock Island, Illinois-- On July 7th the tree that killed two people, during Red, White and Boom, was cut down to just a stump.

The Mendoza's lost a husband, father and brother when Daniel Ortiz Mendoza Sr. died that day. They stood by to watch each branch of the tree get torn down.

"That was his favorite spot so seeing that tree fall,it`s hard on us," said his daughter, Daniela Mendoza. "It was apart of his life. It was a part of our lives. So seeing the tree come down is kinda really sad."

They have watched fireworks under that exact tree for nearly five years.

As tragic as it is the Mendoza family is trying to be positive. A trait Daniela got from her father.

"He was always in a laughing mood, always had a smile on his face, and it just hurts us a lot knowing that he`s gone now. I know he`s in our hearts but we would all just want him physically here," said Daniela.

That isn't the only trait her father had.

"He was a hard worker. He worked at Midland Davis Corporation, he was there for 36 years," said Daniela. She says his time there ended last year when he got sick and went on medical leave.

"He was fighting a lot just to be here with us," said Daniela.

Rock Island Sheriff Gerry Bustos was able to save the Mendoza family a piece of the tree. They are planning on using it for a memorial for Daniel.

Sheriff Bustos did confirm the tree was a danger to the community and needed to come down as soon as possible.