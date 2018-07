Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Deere Classic is always looking for the next big name in golf. Tournament Director Clair Peterson looks to use his sponsor exemptions to give some of those golfers a chance to make a name for themselves.

Pleasant Valley beats Davenport Central 11-0 in 5 innings to advance to the Regional Championship.

North Scott falls to Keokuk 9-6 in the Regional Semi-Final.

Rowers from the YMCA continue to impress at the Royal Henley regatta in England. They advanced to the Championship round.