The Weather This Weekend Will Be A Perfect Ten

It’s the weather we’ve all been waiting for this week! We’ll have a combination of low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the low 80s for your Friday. A clear sky and light winds tonight will allow our temperatures to drop into the mid 50s.

Another sunny and warm day is expected for Saturday with highs in the low 80s. We’ll climb into the mid 80s on Sunday with another dose of sun.

While we’ll stay sunny on Monday, highs will creep back up into the upper 80s. The upper 80s will stay for much of the week, but the low 90s will be back by next Friday and Saturday. Along with this heat, the humidity will be returning just in time for the John Deere Classic.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham