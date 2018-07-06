× Take advantage of the weekend! Tournament play will be warmer and more humid

Now that’s more like it!! And just in time for the weekend!! Turned out to be a beautiful Friday across the area with daytime highs in the lower 80s and low humidity. Skies will remain clear tonight and combined with light winds temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Little change expected this weekend with lower 80s Saturday replaced with mid 80s on Sunday. The humidity will remain lows right through the weekend!

It will turn a bit warmer and more humid during John Deere Classic week as temperatures return in the upper 80s through Wednesday to lower 90s into the following weekend. Later day shower chances are there starting on Friday but coverage looks very small. So, not many will see that chance. Sunday may be the better coverage. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

