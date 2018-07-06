Muscatine library holding public auction

MUSCATINE, Iowa – More than 100 items left over in the Musser Public Library’s move to their new location on 2nd Street have been placed on the auction block starting today. The old library building on Iowa Avenue is being auctioned off later this month which necessitated cleaning out the remaining items from the building.

All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting today and running through 3 p.m. on July 20, 2018. Potential buyers can go to that website, search for Iowa, and then City of Muscatine for the auction items.

Chairs, tables, bookshelves, and even a plant or two are among the items that will be available during this special surplus auction.

The complete list of items is attached to the memo presented to the Muscatine City Council Thursday, July 5, when the Council approved the surplus auction. You can download the memo and list HERE.