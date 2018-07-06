Mississippi Valley Blues Fest Starts Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's "where legends come to play."

The 33rd Annual Mississippi Valley Blues Festival starts today - Friday, July 6th - in LeClaire Park in Davenport, Iowa. The two-day festival features some of the best blues musicians in the country.

John Resch, President of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, joined us live on Good Morning Quad Cities on Friday, July 6th to tell us about this year's event and what spectators can expect.

Today, the gates open at 4pm and the music starts at 5pm. Tomorrow - Saturday, July 7th - everything gets underway at Noon. For ticket information and to see who is playing and when, click here.