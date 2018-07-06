Man shot after breaking into barricaded room during domestic dispute in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- A 60-year-old Burlington man was shot in the hand after trying to break down a barricaded bedroom door where the woman he lives with was hiding with a gun following a domestic disturbance.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, July 4 around 5 p.m. in a home on North 8th Street in Burlington. The names of the male and female involved are not being released by police at this time.

According to a media release, officers responded to a report of a man being shot at 4:59 p.m. When they arrived at the resident, the male gunshot victim had already left to seek treatment at an area hospital. The 43-year-old female subject who fired the weapon said she and the male, with whom she lives, had been in an argument when she barricaded herself in her bedroom. The woman said the man tried to force his way into the room and she warned him she was armed with a handgun. When he did manage to break into the room he attempted to disarm the female, the gun discharged and struck him in the hand.

The female subject was not arrested. The incident remains under investigation by Burlington Police and the Des Moines County Attorney's Office.