JDC Field Set, Assumption SB, North Scott Baseball Ready for Post Season, YMCA Rowers

The 48th John Deere Classic Field is set with 156 of the best golfers in the world ready to tee it up at the TPC Deere Run July 9-15.

Assumption Softball takes another step closer to making it back to state to defend their title. The Lady Knights beat Beckman Catholic 6-2.

North Scott Baseball claimed only their second MAC Championship in school history, now the Lancers are ready to keep the momentum going into the post season.

Four Rowers from the YMCA Rowing Club get a big come from behind victory in the Henley Royal Regatta in England. The team of Carolins Sharis, Taylor English, Emma Mask and Delaney Evans advance to the semifinals with their win.