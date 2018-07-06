Eldridge to build industrial park north of Davenport Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa - The possibilities seem almost endless just north of I-80 in Davenport.

"We have a lot of room to grow here," Eldridge Mayor Marty O'Boyle said. "We're working on keeping it growing that way."

O'Boyle has been working with landowners in his city just north of the Davenport Municipal Airport to try to bring more businesses to his city.

Unlike Sterilite and Kraft-Heinz, businesses that move to the industrial park would be in Eldridge as opposed to Davenport, bringing in property tax dollars to O'Boyle's city.

"It'd be huge," he said when asked whether the park would be a big win for the city. "We have to try to make connections with the Iowa Economic Development group, and they've been here, and we've talked about it a number of times."

O'Boyle says the city has stayed in constant contact with the Quad Cities Chamber to try to bring more business in. He says the industrial park plus Lewis Machine and Tool coming into the northeast part of the city, mean good things in the future both industrially and residential wise.

"We've been growing at a nice steady pace," O'Boyle said. "We've got about four, maybe five developments with housing right now, so it's a nice pace. There's plenty of people interested in investing here as far as development for instance as far as employees perhaps coming here also."

A spokesman for Lewis Machine and Tool says their business in the city will open up at the start of 2019. No word when construction will start on the industrial park though.