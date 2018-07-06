Dress for Success Quad Cities has a new program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Dress for Success Quad Cities introduces a new alumni program this month.

This program is for women who have graduated from the Powerful Women's Group, which helps women develop professional skills.

The new addition offers quartly visits and more training if the graduates want to continue making friends and growing their network.

Dress for Success Quad Cities aims to empower women to achieve economic independence.

The non profit will be holding a clothing sale open to the public on August 4th.