- North Scott baseball claims outright MAC title for 1st time in 6 years
- Central baseball splits with North
- Assumption baseball ends MAC play with sweep and 2nd place finish
- C.J. Carr signs to play pro ball overseas
WQAD Sports July 5th
WQAD June 25th- MAC baseball and softball
WQAD Sports May 14th
justin Sharp Shootout Championship, Bandits Baseball, Assumption & Louisa Muscatine win softball games
Quad City golfers tee off to raise funds for inclusive baseball field
State Track Day 1 several athletes win State Titles, PV & Bettendorf Soccer Share MAC Title, Julian Vandervelde signs with Wheelers
WQAD Sports May 24th
Bandits move into first place tie, North Scott baseball wins, Ri Post 200 wins Veterans Cup, 2-hole in ones
Student struck by a car near North Scott High School
Western Big 6 Baseball and Softball, North Scott Girls Soccer
WQAD Sports May 29th
17 Pioneers sign to play at next level
Ruslan Gipson, Signings at Davenport West and North, Cubs fall to Rockies, Cardinals beat White Sox
Opening Weekend: TBK Bank Sports Complex hosts more than 100 teams