WQAD and area businesses collecting school supplies for the First Day Project
Since 2006 Quad City area schools and volunteer groups coordinate a combined supply drive effort through the First Day Project: Quad City-Wide Student Supply Drive.
The First Day Project unites Quad City area school supplies drives to meet the needs of students who require help in obtaining school supplies. Approximately 24,000 students in Quad City schools are from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for Free & Reduced fee waivers for school meals and fees. Some of Quad City area school districts have an average as high as 70% of students qualifying for Free & Reduced. The First Day Project will supply thousands of Quad City students with the items they need to start their school year with confidence.
Serving Bettendorf, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Davenport, East Moline, Hampton, Moline, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island-Milan, Silvis, and United Township school district students.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED
- Crayons
- Colored Pencils
- Composition Notebooks
- Loose-Leaf Paper
- Pocket Folders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Pencils
- Pens
- Washable Markers
- Watercolor Paints
- Backpacks
- Erasers
- Glue Sticks
- Pencil Boxes
- Rulers
- Scissors
Donation Locations
WQAD News 8 – 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL
July 5 – 31, 2018
Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
SPECIAL DROP OFF DAY – Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Carpetland USA
July 5 – 29, 2018
4337 Brady St., Davenport
4201 44th Ave., Moline
IOWA – July 9 – July 31
Bettendorf Community School District
District Administration Center – 3311 18th St., Bettendorf
Davenport Community School District
Achievement Service Center – 1606 Brady St., Davenport
Monday through Thursday
Pleasant Valley Community School District
Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf
ILLINOIS – July 1 – 22
Moline School District
District Administration Center – 1619 11th Ave., Moline
Rock Island/Milan School District
District Administration Center – 2101 6th Ave., Rock Island
Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance Agency – 855 46th Ave., R.I.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust – 38th St.& Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island
Blackhawk Bank & Trust – 301 West 4th St., Milan
East Moline Area Schools (First Day Fund Inc.)
Christ United Methodist Church – 3801 7th St, East Moline
9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Hamilton Tech
June 4 – August 3
1011 E 53rd Street, Davenport, IA
First Midwest Bank – Monetary Donations Only
Northpark Branch, 320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Bettendorf Branch, 1975 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf, IA
Kennedy Drive Branch, 4150 Kennedy Dr., East Moline, IL
Main Branch, 506 15th Street, Moline, IL
41st St. Branch, 2222 41st Street, Moline, IL
Ascentra Credit Union Locations
July 3 – August 3, 2018
- 1710 Grant St., Bettendorf
- 2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf
- 1515 W. 53rd St., Davenport
- 1710 W. 3rd St., Davenport
- 1800 Brady St., Davenport
- 949 Mississippi View Ct., LeClaire
- 3005 7th St., Moline
Hy-Vee Pack the Bus
Sunday, July 22 from 11 am – 4 pm
Devils Glen Rd., Bettendorf
Sunday, July 29
Utica Ridge & 53rd, Davenport
11 am – 4 pm
Bikers for Backpacks QC
Biker ride to benefit Rock Island/Milan students in need
Sunday, July 29, 2018
Facebook – bikersforbackpacksqc
MONETARY DONATIONS
Donate Online: Go to www.cfgrb.org and click on “Our Funds” then select First Day Project