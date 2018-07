× Shed a total loss after fire in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Fire crews were called to the intersection of 12th Street and 27th Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 4th, near the East Moline Coffee Company.

A shed caught fire and burned to the ground. A pool next to the shed also sustained some damage.

So far, fire crews say no one was hurt. They are still looking into the cause of the fire.