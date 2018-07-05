Relief from the heat starts Friday… Hot start to the John Deere Classic

Expect to see some broken cloudiness this afternoon as a cool front drifts across the area. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm looks pretty small as the coverage looks isolated and well south So, not everyone will see that chance.

The passage of this front will be the highlight for the upcoming weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine along with lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Even overnight lows will be comfortable with temperatures around 60 degrees.

By next week is when the steamy temperatures return with highs approaching 90 on Monday followed by lower 90s through the first round play of the John Deere Classic. The hot start to the tournament may be tempered a little bit for the rest of the weekend as a couple of shower and thunderstorm chances may drop temperatures back down in the 80s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

