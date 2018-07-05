× Pay It Forward Contest – Official Rules

Pay It Forward Contest

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

Sponsor will conduct the Pay It Forward (“Contest”) as described in these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Contest constitutes Entrant’s (defined below) full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Contest is intended for participation in the United States only and is void where prohibited and outside the Contest area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility: Entrants must be a legal U.S. resident and reside in the Davenport, IA – Moline, IL – Rock Island, IL Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company (the “Contest Area”). The Contest Area includes the Illinois counties of Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Bureau, Henry, Rock Island, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, and Knox, and the Iowa counties of Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Henry.

Employees of WQAD News 8, Ascentra Credit Union (collectively, the “Sponsor”), Tribune Media Company, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Contest Period: The Contest is ongoing. Contest can end at any time agreed upon by WQAD and Acentra Credit Union (the “Contest Period”). Contest Entry: There are two ways to enter—online and by mail. All entries include an essay question that must be filled out completely. To enter online, visit the contest section of WQAD.COM and accurately complete the online entry form, including the Essay. The Essay must be in English and will focus on why the person nominated makes a difference in his or her community.

To enter by mail, print the entry form located in the contest section of WQAD.com and mail the complete entry form to the following address:

SOAR Scholarship Contest

3003 Park 16th Street

Moline, Illinois 61265

Submitted Materials: By submitting the Essay, the entrant represents and warrants that the Entrant has all rights necessary to submit the Essays, and that the Essays are the Entrant’s own original creation, have not been previously published, do not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy and copyrights), do not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, do not contain inappropriate, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violate any applicable laws, as determined by Sponsor. The Essays must not portray any dangerous activity; must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, lewd, pornographic, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous; must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; and must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of, or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the Essays are created. Essays that do not comply with these Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties will be disqualified, and Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Rules. Each Entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. By submitting an entry, each Entrant grants to the Sponsor a world-wide, perpetual, non-revocable, royalty-free license to publish his/her Essay as well as derivative works based thereon through all media, now known or hereafter devised, in any manner related to the Contest, without prior notice, approval or compensation. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to their respective Essays.

Selection and Notification of Winners: Each month, representatives from the WQAD newsroom will judge the submitted, eligible Essays and select two winning Essays each month. The judges will select the winners based on the following criteria: content and ability to provide specific examples (50%), and relevance and strength of detail (50%).

Entries may be reconsidered in the judging process in future months.

Winners will be selected and the Sponsor will attempt to contact the winning Entrant to make arrangements to film a surprise visit from the Sponsor. News stories announcing the winner will air every other Thursday during Good Morning Quad Cities (4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.).

Prize: Each winner will receive $300.

Approximate retail value (“ARV”) = $300.