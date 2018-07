× Muscatine man sought for stealing cemetery vases

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Police are looking for Thomas Thornbug, 44, of Muscatine, who they accuse of stealing brass vases from graves at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Criminal charges have been filed against Thornburg, but he has not been located. A “large number” of stolen vases were recovered by police and returned to their owners.

Police ask anyone with information about Thornburg’s whereabouts to call them at (563) 263-9922.