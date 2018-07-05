Here’s everything you can expect at the 2018 John Deere Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 John Deere Classic is right around the corner and everyone is getting ready for an exciting week of golf and giving.

On Thursday, July 5th, 2018, Good Morning Quad Cities had "Breakfast With..." the Organizers of the JDC live at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Christina Green, Director of Food and Beverage for TPC Deere Run, told us how they prepare, what they cook for the pros, and the exciting things spectators can expect this year. Click the video above to see that interview.

Tournament Director Clair Peterson also joined us to talk about this year's field. The deadline for golfers to join the field is tomorrow, Friday, July 6th, but there's already more than 100 pros on the list - plus several Sponsor Exemptions, which the JDC is known for:

However, the John Deere Classic is not just about golf. It's also about the more than 500 charities that benefit from the tournament every year through the Birdies for Charity Program. Kristy Ketcham Jackson explained how you can get involved, the major milestone the program is about to reach, and the new feature you'll notice if you're at TPC Deere Run next week:

There are plenty of reasons and incentives for you and your family to experience the John Deere Classic in some way, shape, or form next week. Youth Day and Military Week are two examples, which Clair talked about during our Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page this morning:

If you need a refresher of the magic that happens at the JDC, check out this Throwback Thursday to last year's final round:

Don't forget - WQAD News 8 is your official station for EVERYTHING John Deere Classic! The 19th Hole begins Wednesday, July 11th at 6:30pm!