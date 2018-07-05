A few storms today will give way to a gorgeous weekend

Happy Thursday! We are tracking a few showers and storms this morning, but there is a better chance for rain later this afternoon. A cold front moving through will spark a broken line of showers and storms. It’s still going to be very warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. The heat index may push 100+ at times, especially southeast of the Quad Cities.

However, the humidity will be dropping after the front passes. It will be much more refreshing tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Beautiful weather is on tap for the weekend! Look for plenty of sunshine with highs only in the low to mid 80s from Friday through Sunday.

We’ll gradually warm back into the upper 80s on Monday and into the low 90s for the rest of the next work week. Along with the warmth, the humidity will be back.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham