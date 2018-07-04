Take it easy this 4th of July! A Heat Advisory will be in effect

Happy 4th of July! No doubt, it’s going to feel like July today! Highs will be back in the low 90s this afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel more like 100-105. We will be under a Heat Advisory this afternoon, so it’s important to take plenty of breaks from the outdoors and drink plenty of water. Most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds, but a few storms will pop up this afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a few more showers and storms tonight, but many will see a partly cloudy sky. Lows will only drop into the mid 70s.

As a cold front approaches us on Thursday, we’ll have the chance for more showers and storms in the afternoon. This will be the last day of highs in the upper 80s.

By Friday and Saturday, drier and cooler air will move into the Midwest. This will create a gorgeous weekend with sunshine and highs in the low 80s!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham