Storm chances into Thursday… Breaking the heat and humidity this weekend

HAPPY 4TH EVERYONE! For the 18th time this season we’ve reached the 90 degree mark with heat index values in the triple digits! Some of the added heat and humidity has popped a few showers and storms this afternoon. The coverage will remain spotty until this mid evening when we lose the daytime heating of the day. The rest of the night will remain quiet with overnight lows around the mid 70s.

Cold front approaching later Thursday will carry a broken line of showers and thunderstorms. Before that line arrives temperatures will climb near 90 degrees with heat index values in the warmer 90s.

The upcoming weekend still looks quite refreshing with lower 80s for highs and overnight lows around 60 degrees.

The heat is still expected to build back in as we go through John Deere Classic week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

