Kewanee Police intercept meeting between minor and 57-year-old man charged with child solicitation, grooming

KEWANEE, Illinois– On July 3rd, 2018 the Kewanee Police Department arrested James M. Caldwell, a 57-year-old from Davenport, IA.

Caldwell was arrested without incident and transported to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Solicitation to Meet a Child, Grooming and Traveling to Meet a Minor.

Kewanee police won’t give details on how they caught on to Caldwell’s plan, but police say they were at the planned meeting site waiting for Caldwell before he got there. He had no physical contact with the minor at that time.

Caldwell is currently in custody of the Henry County Jail awaiting formal charges by the Henry County State’s Attorney Office.