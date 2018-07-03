× Two fireworks-related injuries in Davenport follow more complaints this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Two people are severely injured in separate fireworks-related incidents.

According to a Davenport Police Department press release, a 16-year-old was taken to the hospital on July 1 after seriously injuring his hands and face. The incident occurred in the area of 5800 Northwest Blvd

The next day, a 23-year-old also received serious injuries to his hand. This happened in the area of 1300 West 16th Street. Police say anyone with information about these incidents should call (563) 326-6125.

These injuries come during an increase in Davenport fireworks complaints. WQAD recently reported that Scott County officials have seen fewer fireworks complaints throughout the county this year. However, the City of Davenport saw more than a 25 percent increase from last year.

A recent press release by the Davenport Police Department indicates officers have been responding to fireworks calls as early as June 1.

Scott County’s current law restricts the use of fireworks on private property to July 3 and 4. This is tighter than Iowa’s current law, which allows usage from June 1 to July 8.

Anyone who would like to issue a firework complaint should call 911.