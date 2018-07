Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davenport, Iowa-- On July 2nd, three people stole fireworks from the tent outside of Jumpin Joey's in Davenport.

Two people walked into the tent and passed out fireworks to a third individual waiting outside the tent.

Surveillance footage from Jumpin Joey's caught the robbery and the footage has been given to police.

They are still looking into how much was stolen but managers believe they lost out on a few thousand dollars.